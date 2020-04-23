Winter Wonderland in Arenac County Cousins Codie Stawowy, Hannah Stawowy, Levi Cameron, Leo Cameron and Laken Cameron, enjoy some sledding fun in Sterling. Courtesy Photo Chloee McTaggart, 7, and Kenzee McTaggart, ready to play in the winter wonderland in Melita. Courtesy Photo Alex, 2, and Amora, 1, enjoying...

Junior Duck Stamp Contest accepting entries Calling all young artists. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is accepting entries to the 2022 Michigan Junior Duck Stamp Contest – a decades-long tradition in Michigan currently administered by the Shiawassee National Wildlife Refuge in Saginaw. The contest aims to raise education and...

Arenac County history highlights Feb. 16-22 Most dateline items are quoted from the Arenac County Independent. Information sourced from the Arenac County Historical Society. February 19, 1914: Maple Grove Farmers and Standish businessmen combined to purchase the Bell Telephone line serving that area which ended the long telephone debate. February...

Arenac County history highlights Most dateline items are quoted from the Arenac County Independent. Information sourced from the Arenac County Historical Society. February 1, 1916: Sam Good expects to ship another carload of horses from Standish next Tuesday by express. He ships to Chicago where they are reshipped to Europe...