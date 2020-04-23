Fighting the other extreme
AU GRES — Firefighters don’t just battle fire, heat, and smoke. Personnel from the U.S. Coast Guard-Great Lakes and 16 members of the Au Gres Sims Whitney Fire Department joined forces for ice training exercises in Au Gres Saturday, Feb 26. “We do our own...
Commissioners approve increase for courthouse renovation
ARENAC COUNTY - During the Arenac County Board of Commissioners' Meeting of the Whole on Feb. 22, Arenac County Sheriff Mosciski sought a raise for the department's secretary. Mosciski added the increase was included in the 2022 budget, which was authorized by the board. There...
Winter Wonderland in Arenac County
Cousins Codie Stawowy, Hannah Stawowy, Levi Cameron, Leo Cameron and Laken Cameron, enjoy some sledding fun in Sterling. Courtesy Photo Chloee McTaggart, 7, and Kenzee McTaggart, ready to play in the winter wonderland in Melita. Courtesy Photo Alex, 2, and Amora, 1, enjoying...
Loyalty Day Parade set in Standish
STANDISH - Every year on May 1, Americans celebrate Loyalty Day. The national observance is a unique holiday in the United States intended to renew loyalty to the country and recognize the history of American freedom. Although it was initially acknowledged on May 1, 1955,...
Elks scholarship accepting local applicants
The Tawas Area Elks Lodge #2525 announces that applications are now available for their 2022 Community College Scholarship. This scholarship is open to any high school senior from the following high schools: Alpena, Au Gres-Sims, Hale, Lincoln-Alcona, Oscoda, Standish-Sterling, Tawas Area, Whittemore-Prescott, and the Alternative...
Out and About
Recovery support group A Recovery Support Group will be held in Standish every Thursday from 3:30 until 5:30 p.m. beginning March 10. The group will meet at the W.E.L.L. Outreach at Vantage Plastics, 4215 Airpark Dr. in Standish. For more information call Julia at (989)...
Back-To-School event seeks sponsors
ARENAC COUNTY - A non-profit group in Standish, together with the Omer library, are preparing for a Back-to-School Event to distribute school supplies to Arenac County school-age children in need. Last year, the W.E.L.L. Outreach and Omer Little Eagle's Nest Library collaborated with other groups...
SSC boy bowlers take first at Gaylord regional
GAYLORD – The Standish-Sterling varsity boys' bowling team earned a trip to the Division 2 state finals with its regional performance on Friday, Feb. 25 at Gaylord. In the regional format, teams play six Baker games, and then three regular games, with total pinfall determining...
Wolverines rally to beat SASA, 49-46
SAGINAW – They had to come from behind to do it, but the Wolverine varsity cagers pulled out a 49-46 win over host Saginaw Arts and Sciences Academy on Saturday, Feb. 26. “We fought back from 12 down and took the lead in the final...
Panthers tame Huskies, Lancers
The Standish-Sterling varsity cagers were road warriors last week, picking up a pair of Tri-Valley Conference 10 Division wins over Hemlock and Bullock Creek. On Tuesday, Feb. 22, the Panthers traveled to Hemlock and brought home a 52-50 come-from-behind win. “We were down by 12...
March into reading
March is national reading month so I thought I would talk about the two series that actually had an impact on me as a child. A child who did not like reading. First you should know, my mom’s side of the family loves to read...
Taking the girl out Texas
As many know, I am a Texas girl born and raised and I will always be proud of my home state. Living in a different state is hard when I get a craving for Texas foods. Naturally, when a family member travels to Texas, I...
Our View: Engaging readers
As a small newspaper with a small editorial staff, we welcome involvement from our readers which goes beyond reading. To a certain extent, we count on our readership to help us with the content of our papers. Our writers all have a list of meetings...
Winter Wonderland in Arenac County
Cousins Codie Stawowy, Hannah Stawowy, Levi Cameron, Leo Cameron and Laken Cameron, enjoy some sledding fun in Sterling. Courtesy Photo Chloee McTaggart, 7, and Kenzee McTaggart, ready to play in the winter wonderland in Melita. Courtesy Photo Alex, 2, and Amora, 1, enjoying...
Junior Duck Stamp Contest accepting entries
Calling all young artists. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is accepting entries to the 2022 Michigan Junior Duck Stamp Contest – a decades-long tradition in Michigan currently administered by the Shiawassee National Wildlife Refuge in Saginaw. The contest aims to raise education and...
Arenac County history highlights
Feb. 16-22 Most dateline items are quoted from the Arenac County Independent. Information sourced from the Arenac County Historical Society. February 19, 1914: Maple Grove Farmers and Standish businessmen combined to purchase the Bell Telephone line serving that area which ended the long telephone debate. February...
Arenac County history highlights
Most dateline items are quoted from the Arenac County Independent. Information sourced from the Arenac County Historical Society. February 1, 1916: Sam Good expects to ship another carload of horses from Standish next Tuesday by express. He ships to Chicago where they are reshipped to Europe...
From the Desk ofFree AccessChris Ming, Superintendent of Au Gres-Sims School District
The pandemic has taught us a lot of things and has adjusted many of the priorities in our lives. In many ways, it has opened our eyes to some of the perks in our life that we didn’t realize we needed as much as we...
R. John “Ralph” CardinalDied February 28, 2022
John “Ralph” Cardinal, age 70, passed away peacefully on February 28, 2022, with his family by his side after a courageous battle with complications from Covid. John retired from teaching at Pinconning Area Schools after 34 years. He had a marriage most could only dream...
Raymond Alonzo SheltrownDied March 1, 2022
Raymond Alonzo Sheltrown, age 62, passed away on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at his home in Alger, Michigan with his family by his side. He was born on September 5, 1959, in Newport, Rhode Island to Jackson and Reva (Sumers) Sheltrown. Raymond lived in Alger...
John “Goose” WietechaDied February 25, 2022
John “Goose” Wietecha, age 60, passed away on Friday, February 25, 2022. Beloved son of the late John Wietecha and Dorothy Kucera. Loving brother of Ken Wietecha, Amy (Steve) Shoultes, and the late Robert (Michelle) Wietecha. Dearest uncle of Steven Wietecha, Haley, Audrey, and Elley...
Mary “Lynn” FocoDied February 17, 2022
Mary Lynn Foco, age 73, passed away at home surrounded by her family on Thursday, February 17, 2022. She was born June 5, 1948, in Standish, Michigan to the late Edmund and Mamie (Reno) Trombley. Lynn married Lawrence Michael Foco on February 26, 1972. Some...
Benjamin “Ben” Richard JurekDied February 12, 2022
Benjamin Richard Jurek, age 27, of Bay City, Michigan, a loving son, brother, and grandson, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, February 12, 2022. He was born March 1, 1994, in Ann Arbor, Michigan, to Richard and Debra Jurek. Ben was a graduate of Standish-Sterling Central...