January 29, 2017
Tim Barnum/Arenac County Independent
Mike Vanderveen raises his fist and cheers as he and other Arenac County Wertz Warriors member announce their fundraising amount for the year.
After making stops in Skidway Lake, Sand Lake and Au Gres Jan. 29, the Wertz Warriors dropped into Hank’s of Alger for their final stop of day one of their endurance ride.
Top Local News
27th Annual Quilt Show brings handmade art to locals
Visitors admire quilts and other items at the 26th Annual Quilt Show hosted by the Northeast Michigan Arts Council. more
Winter Festival fun comes to Au Gres
A large crowd made its way to the Au Gres City Park for the annual Au Gres Winter Festival Jan. 28. more
Drivers suffer non-life-threatening injuries in two-vehicle crash
LINCOLN TWP. — A two-car collision reported at approximately 7:47 a.m. Jan. 26 resulted in the drivers of the involved vehicles … more
More Stories
Standish-Sterling bowling hosts conference meet
Standish-Sterling hosted Tri-Valley Conference Central Division teams at Main Street Lanes Jan. 28. Read More
