Commissioner meetings changed to second, fourth Tuesdays more STANDISH — The Arenac County Board of Commissioners voted Jan. 10 to change its monthly meeting dates to the second and fourth Tuesday as opposed to the first and third Tuesdays.

Township working to fix incorrect property descriptions more ARENAC TWP. — Due to incorrect property descriptions in Arenac Township, it could be possible that someone buried in the township cemetery is actually buried in a property owner’s backyard, said …