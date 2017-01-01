January 1, 2017
Top Local News
Two dead, two injured in crash reportedly caused by wrong-way driver
BAY COUNTY — Two people were killed in a head-on collision on southbound I-75 near Mile Marker 182 Dec. 27, which was reportedly caused when a driver made a U-turn and was traveling northbound in … more
County approves 2017 budget
STANDISH — The Arenac County Board of Commissioners approved a budget for next year that is projecting about $80,000 less in revenues and expenses during a Dec. 21 budget hearing. more
Owosso man charged with conspiracy to commit CSC sentenced to prison
STANDISH — Timothy Carter of Owosso was sentenced to 20 months to 15 years in prison for conspiracy to commit third-degree criminal sexual conduct in 23rd Circuit Court Dec. 21. more
Board votes down proposed Standish-Sterling restructuring plan
STANDISH — A proposal to consolidate Standish-Sterling grade levels into fewer buildings starting in the 2017-18 school year was voted down by the district’s school board Dec. 19. more
More Stories
Area children shop with a cop
Police officers from local law enforcement agencies took dozens of local children to Shopko of Standish Dec. 15, where the children were able to buy Christmas presents for their family members. Read More
Copyright © 2017, Sunrise Publishing. Powered by: Creative Circle Advertising Solutions, Inc.