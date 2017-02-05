February 5, 2017

PINCONNING — Anyone interested in spending an evening dancing and drinking to the sounds of big band music has only a few days left to purchase tickets to the 32nd annual Sweetheart Ball. The event is presented by the Northeast Michigan Arts Council from 8 p.m. until midnight Feb. 11.

The event began in 1985 as a fundraiser for NEMAC and has continued to become a popular tradition for many couples, raising approximately $1,500 annually, … more

