Two dead, two injured in crash reportedly caused by wrong-way driver more BAY COUNTY — Two people were killed in a head-on collision on southbound I-75 near Mile Marker 182 Dec. 27, which was reportedly caused when a driver made a U-turn and was traveling northbound in …

County approves 2017 budget more STANDISH — The Arenac County Board of Commissioners approved a budget for next year that is projecting about $80,000 less in revenues and expenses during a Dec. 21 budget hearing.

Owosso man charged with conspiracy to commit CSC sentenced to prison more STANDISH — Timothy Carter of Owosso was sentenced to 20 months to 15 years in prison for conspiracy to commit third-degree criminal sexual conduct in 23rd Circuit Court Dec. 21.