January 26, 2017
Independent File
Participants in last year's Ugly Sweater 5K take off from the starting line.
Au GRES — The third annual Au Gres Winter Festival is set to return to the Au Gres City Park Jan. 28 with favorite attractions from the previous years as well as some new events.
Top Local News
Free snowmobile safety class being held Jan. 28
STERLING — Whether or not students will be able to ride sleds during the Sterling Sportsmen’s Association’s snowmobile … more
Family literacy encourages reading together
Reading as a family to encourage literacy and learning was the focus of a Standish Elementary Family Literacy night held at the … more
Standish businesses compete in flag football tournament
The WELL hosted a four-team flag football fundraiser at the Standish-Sterling Central High School field house Jan. 21. more
More Stories
Standish-Sterling vs. Freeland
Standish-Sterling hosted Freeland and Bay City Western in a wrestling tri-meet on Wednesday, January 25. Read More
Copyright © 2017, Sunrise Publishing. Powered by: Creative Circle Advertising Solutions, Inc.