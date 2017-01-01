Top Local News
BAY COUNTY — Two people were killed in a head-on collision on southbound I-75 near Mile Marker 182 Dec. 27, which was reportedly caused when a driver made a U-turn and was traveling northbound in
STANDISH — The Arenac County Board of Commissioners approved a budget for next year that is projecting about $80,000 less in revenues and expenses during a Dec. 21 budget hearing.
STANDISH — Timothy Carter of Owosso was sentenced to 20 months to 15 years in prison for conspiracy to commit third-degree criminal sexual conduct in 23rd Circuit Court Dec. 21.
STANDISH — A proposal to consolidate Standish-Sterling grade levels into fewer buildings starting in the 2017-18 school year was voted down by the district's school board Dec. 19.