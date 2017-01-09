January 9, 2017
Tim Barnum/Arenac County Independent
As each wand multiplies when Joel Tacey tries to take it from Amnorina Ancel, 10, the volunteer lets out a big laugh.
Comedian and magician Joel Tacey performed at the Northeast Art Center Saturday, Jan. 7, providing laughs and amazement with juggling, magic tricks and more.
