January 16, 2017
Commissioner meetings changed to second, fourth Tuesdays
STANDISH — The Arenac County Board of Commissioners voted Jan. 10 to change its monthly meeting dates to the second and fourth Tuesday as opposed to the first and third Tuesdays. more
Women who allegedly attempted to bring drugs into jail bound over to circuit court
STANDISH — Charges of conspiracy to commit criminal enterprise and delivery/manufacture of a controlled substance have been levied against two women who were allegedly involved with several others … more
Township working to fix incorrect property descriptions
ARENAC TWP. — Due to incorrect property descriptions in Arenac Township, it could be possible that someone buried in the township cemetery is actually buried in a property owner’s backyard, said … more
Art center crowd enjoys magic and comedy show
Comedian and magician Joel Tacey performed at the Northeast Art Center Saturday, Jan. 7, providing laughs and amazement with juggling, magic tricks and more. more
Standish-Sterling vs. Alma
Standish-Sterling's boys and girls teams hosted Alma on Friday, Jan. 6. Read More
